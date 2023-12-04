Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Dec 4, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ross

On November 30th the Ross GC Seniors held their Christmas Hampers .

The winners were
1st....Dan O'Connor
2nd ...Colm O'Keeffe.
3rd....Brian O'Connor.

Golfer of the year ....Donal Doherty
Nearest the Pin ....Mike O'Leary
Longest Drive..... Donal Doherty
Best attendees of 2023 ... Maurice Coffey & John Joe Healy
Highest score 2023....Seamus McCarthy with 27 pts

On December 3rd we held a 12 hole single stableford competition.

The winners were:-
1st .......Mike J O Sullivan 28 pts
2nd ..... Niall O Brien 26 pts
3rd.... .. Ryan Scott 25 pts .
4th....... Peter Wickham 25pts..

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Henry Sheehan Enterprises Mixed Scramble - Old Course
Sunday, December 3rd 2023 (18 holes)

1st Michael Lucid, Tom Keane, James Fogarty, Caroline Griffin 58.2
2nd J P Hickey, Shane O’Connor, Donnacha Kendlin, Carmel Carroll 58.3
3rd John Carroll, Mel Hurley, Jim Cox, Ann Laverty 58.8

Henry Sheehan Enterprises Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course
Cashen Couse Sunday, December 3rd 23023 (14 holes)

1st Paul Roche, James Barrett, Jim White, Elva Clancy 42.3
2nd Edward Stack, Sean J Healy, David Twoomey, Caroline Horgan 43.5
3rd John Beary, John Guiney, Rory Flannery, Norma Mullane 43.5

Fixtures: Sunday 10th December AGC Construction Hamper Singles - 14 holes - Old Course

Ladies Competitions
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB Cashen Course

Tuesday Voucher Re-entry November 28th 2023
14 HOLES STABLEFORD N.Q.

1st Joan Scanlon ( Ph 9 ) 34 pts
2 nd Susan Gilmore Kettler ( Ph 11 ) 31 pts
3 rd Maeve Barrett ( Ph 18 ) 30 pts
Fixtures: Tuesday 5th December Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford - Old course

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 7th December Seniors Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Friday 8th December Ladies - Mná Sinsir - Old Course 9 hole Scramble

