Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On November 30th the Ross GC Seniors held their Christmas Hampers .

The winners were

1st....Dan O'Connor

2nd ...Colm O'Keeffe.

3rd....Brian O'Connor.

Advertisement

Golfer of the year ....Donal Doherty

Nearest the Pin ....Mike O'Leary

Longest Drive..... Donal Doherty

Best attendees of 2023 ... Maurice Coffey & John Joe Healy

Highest score 2023....Seamus McCarthy with 27 pts

On December 3rd we held a 12 hole single stableford competition.

The winners were:-

1st .......Mike J O Sullivan 28 pts

2nd ..... Niall O Brien 26 pts

3rd.... .. Ryan Scott 25 pts .

4th....... Peter Wickham 25pts..

Advertisement

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Henry Sheehan Enterprises Mixed Scramble - Old Course

Sunday, December 3rd 2023 (18 holes)

Advertisement

1st Michael Lucid, Tom Keane, James Fogarty, Caroline Griffin 58.2

2nd J P Hickey, Shane O’Connor, Donnacha Kendlin, Carmel Carroll 58.3

3rd John Carroll, Mel Hurley, Jim Cox, Ann Laverty 58.8

Henry Sheehan Enterprises Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course

Cashen Couse Sunday, December 3rd 23023 (14 holes)

1st Paul Roche, James Barrett, Jim White, Elva Clancy 42.3

2nd Edward Stack, Sean J Healy, David Twoomey, Caroline Horgan 43.5

3rd John Beary, John Guiney, Rory Flannery, Norma Mullane 43.5

Advertisement

Fixtures: Sunday 10th December AGC Construction Hamper Singles - 14 holes - Old Course

Ladies Competitions

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB Cashen Course

Tuesday Voucher Re-entry November 28th 2023

14 HOLES STABLEFORD N.Q.

Advertisement

1st Joan Scanlon ( Ph 9 ) 34 pts

2 nd Susan Gilmore Kettler ( Ph 11 ) 31 pts

3 rd Maeve Barrett ( Ph 18 ) 30 pts

Fixtures: Tuesday 5th December Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford - Old course

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 7th December Seniors Competition

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Friday 8th December Ladies - Mná Sinsir - Old Course 9 hole Scramble