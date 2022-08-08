Kerry GAA Says Currans Pitches Are Compliant

Kerry GAA says it's happy with the sand being used on the pitches at the Centre of Excellence in Currans.

This follows a report in the Mail on Sunday questioning the type of the sand being used.

The County Board told Radio Kerry that in its statement to the Mail On Sunday it said that the pitches in Currans are compliant while there's repair work annually.

The spokesperson for the County Board said that this year, one of the pitches needed more work, possibily because of the split season and the use of it during poor weather.