Kerry forward nominated for TG4 Players' Player of the Year award

The nominees have been announced for the 2023 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year Awards in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior grades.

The winners will be revealed at the 2023 TG4 All-Star Awards banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 18.

The Senior shortlist is comprised of Dublin pair Leah Caffrey and Jennifer Dunne, and Kerry forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Meanwhile,

this weekend sees the Bons Secours Ladies County Senior Football final.

We'll have live coverage of Southern Gaels vs Finuge/St Senans with throw in at Austin Stack Park at 4pm