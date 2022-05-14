Advertisement
Kerry footballer David Clifford looks ahead to Munster Final

May 14, 2022 15:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry footballer David Clifford looks ahead to Munster Final Kerry footballer David Clifford looks ahead to Munster Final
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Launch of SuperValu’s #CommunityIncludesEveryone Campaign 11/5/2022 Pictured is three-time Kerry All-Star, David Clifford, Mayo footballer, Padraig O’Hora, leading GAA referee, Maggie Farrelly, Laois footballer, Collins Ugochukwu, captain of the Cork Ladies’ Football team, Máire O’Callaghan, autism advocate and Tipperary GAA superfan and broadcaster, Kevin Hanley, referee David Gough of Meath, who has been a leading light for members of the LGBTQI+ community involved in Gaelic Games and Conor Dufficy, a 13-year-old amputee from Co. Westmeath who plays Gaelic Football, at the launch of SuperValu’s #CommunityIncludesEveryone campaign. Now in their thirteenth year of supporting the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, SuperValu is once again calling on each and every member of GAA communities across the country to do what they can to make their community more diverse and inclusive. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
2 weeks from now Kerry will be lining out in the Munster Senior Football Final.

Killarney will be the venue on May 28th, against Limerick or Tipperary.

David Clifford will once again be spearheading the Kingdom attack.

However, it was Croke Park he was in this week, at the launch of Supervalu’s #CommunityIncludesEveryone campaign.

The three-time All-Star firstly spoke about being in an empty Croke Park

