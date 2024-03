SOCCER

In the week they reached their first final, Kerry FC picked up their first point of season in the league.

They followed Monday's 4-1 win over Treaty United in the Munster Senior Cup Semi-Final with a 1-all draw away to Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity First Division.

Daniel Okwute's goal gave Kerry FC the lead the 54th minute but Dylan Hand equalised for the hosts in the 70th minute.