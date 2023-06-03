Kerry earn draw at Finn Harps

Kerry have earned another point in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom played out a scoreless draw at Finn Harps.

Kerry manager Billy Dennehy

Today in the League Of Ireland U14 Eddie Wallace Cup Kerry are away to Bray @ 2.

Elsewhere last night in the Senior Leagues:

Galway United’s lead at the top has been cut to ten-points after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bray.

John Caulfield’s side also had Rob Slevin red carded at the Carlisle Grounds.

Shane Griffin scored twice as Waterford romped to a 7-nil win at home to Treaty United.

There were three red cards shared in the Midlands Clasico where Athlone beat Longford 1-nil.

Wexford beat Cobh Ramblers 2-1.

Shamrock Rovers are back on top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

But their appalling disciplinary record continues.

Ronan Finn became the seventh Rovers player to be shown a red card, but goals from Aaron Greene and Rory Gaffney saw them beat Dundalk 2-nil.

Brian Maher saved a first-half penalty from Shelbourne’s Shane Farrell as Derry City were held to a goalless draw.

Bohemians collected a first win in five with a 2-nil defeat of Sligo Rovers at Dalymount.

Noah Lewis scored twice as St. Pat’s continued their fine run of form with a 3-1 win at UCD.

While Cork City came away from Drogheda with a 1-nil win.