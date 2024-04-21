Kerry discover Munster final opponent

Kerry are to meet Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship final.

Clare, managed by Kerry’s Mark Fitzgerald, defeated Waterford 2-20 to 1-9 in the last four.

Jim McGuinness' Donegal side blitzed Derry with four goals as they ran out convincing winners in their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final clash.

An Oisin Gallen penalty helped the 2-time All-Ireland champions to an emphatic 4-11 to 0-17 point win.

Today, Roscommon and Mayo clash to see who will play Galway in the Connacht Football Final.

The Rossies have home advantage and throw in at Dr Hyde Park is at 4pm.

Galway booked their passage to the decider with a come from behind win over Sligo yesterday.

A place in the Ulster Football semi finals is the prize for Cavan and Tyrone later.

They meet for their quarter final at Breffni Park for a 4pm throw in.

The Munster Hurling Championship kicks off with a bang this afternoon.

All Ireland Champions Limerick take on league winners Clare at 2pm in Cusack Park.

Tony Kelly is back on the bench for the Banner while Kyle Hayes is named to start for the defending provincial champs.

Elsewhere, Waterford welcome Cork to Walsh Park for a 4pm throw in.

The Leinster Hurling Championship also gets underway today.

Wexford and Dublin do battle at Wexford Park with throw in at 2pm.

At the same time, Carlow travel to Galway while there's a 2:30pm start in Nowlan Park for the game between Kilkenny and Antrim.