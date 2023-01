Kerry Community Games 1st Round Results

Boys badminton results

1st place Listowel beat Annascaul/Camp/Inch 2 games to 1 and beat Lixnaw and Moyvane/Knockanure 3 games to 0.

2nd place Lixnaw beat Moyvane/Knockanure 2 games to 1 and Annascaul/Camp/Inch 2 games to 1

3rd place Moyvane/Knockanure beat Annascaul/Camp/Inch 2 games to 1

4th Annascaul/Camp/Inch

Girls badminton results

1st place Listowel beat Annascaul/Camp/Inch, Miltown/Listry and Moyvane/Knockanure 3 games to 0

2nd Place Annascaul/camp/inch beat Miltown/Listry 2 games to 1 and beat Moyvane/Knockanure 3 games to 0

3rd place Miltown/Listry beat Moyvane/Knockanure 3 games to 0

4th place Moyvane/Knockanure