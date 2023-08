Kerry captain Siofra O'Shea has spoken about the upset and disappointment of her season ending injury.

However, she says it's not about her, adding that it's a team sport.

O'Shea is to miss the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final against Dublin on Sunday as the Kingdom bid to go one better than last year.

She spoke with Breda O'Shea about her cruciate injury