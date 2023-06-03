Advertisement
Kerry boxer progresses in National Junior Cadet Championships

Jun 3, 2023 15:06 By radiokerrysport
Brooklyn Quilligan from the Cashen Vale Club has received a bye in the Quarter-finals of the National Junior Cadet Championships in Dublin.

He will be returning to the National Boxing Stadium next weekend after his opponent withdrew from their contest today.

Brooklyn will also be accompanied by another club member Khaled Renai who will be boxing in the Quarter final on Friday evening in the 63 kg Boy 2 Category, and Brooklyn will be back in the ring for his Semi-final bout on the Saturday morning.

