Kerry badminton update

The Lee Strand Kerry Badminton Men's and Ladies leagues are in full sing with a packed fixture list across the county. The action has seen players getting involved from Division 1 all the way to those new to the sport. Well done to everyone who has played so far and a huge thanks to our club competition secretaries who are busy organising dates and times for fixtures.
Results
Div 5 Men
Ballyheigue 4 Killarney 2
Listowel 4 Moyvane 2
Kingdom 6 Ballyheigue 0
Div 5 Ladies
Annascaul 6 Killarney 0
Listowel 6 Brosna 0
Div 4 Mens
Tralee 5 Listowel 1
Moyvane 4 Kingdom 2
Killarney 6 Listowel 0
Div 3 Men's
Moyvane 3(8) Listowel 3(7)
Killarney 5 Listowel 1
Div 3 Ladies
Moyvane 4 Listowel 2
Fixtures Week End December 8th
Mens League Fixtures
Div 5
Dec 4th
Annascaul V Ballyheigue B
Dec 5th
Listowel V Ballyheigue B
Dec 6th
Castleisland V Moyvane
Div 4
Dec 5th
Ballybunion V Ballyheigue
Dec 8th
Killarney V Annascaul
Div 3
Dec 5th
Moyvane V Killarney
Dec 6th
Castleisland V Listowel
Ladies League Fixtures
Div 4
Dec 6th
Castleisland V Moyvane
Killarney V Ballyheigue
For enquires on finding out about your local badminton club please email [email protected] or check out the Kerry Badminton Facebook page.