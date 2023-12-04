Kerry badminton update

The Lee Strand Kerry Badminton Men's and Ladies leagues are in full sing with a packed fixture list across the county. The action has seen players getting involved from Division 1 all the way to those new to the sport. Well done to everyone who has played so far and a huge thanks to our club competition secretaries who are busy organising dates and times for fixtures.

Results

Div 5 Men

Ballyheigue 4 Killarney 2

Listowel 4 Moyvane 2

Kingdom 6 Ballyheigue 0

Div 5 Ladies

Annascaul 6 Killarney 0

Listowel 6 Brosna 0

Div 4 Mens

Tralee 5 Listowel 1

Moyvane 4 Kingdom 2

Killarney 6 Listowel 0

Div 3 Men's

Moyvane 3(8) Listowel 3(7)

Killarney 5 Listowel 1

Div 3 Ladies

Moyvane 4 Listowel 2

Fixtures Week End December 8th

Mens League Fixtures

Div 5

Dec 4th

Annascaul V Ballyheigue B

Dec 5th

Listowel V Ballyheigue B

Dec 6th

Castleisland V Moyvane

Div 4

Dec 5th

Ballybunion V Ballyheigue

Dec 8th

Killarney V Annascaul

Div 3

Dec 5th

Moyvane V Killarney

Dec 6th

Castleisland V Listowel

Ladies League Fixtures

Div 4

Dec 6th

Castleisland V Moyvane

Killarney V Ballyheigue

For enquires on finding out about your local badminton club please email [email protected] or check out the Kerry Badminton Facebook page.