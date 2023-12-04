Advertisement
Sport

Kerry badminton update

Dec 4, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
The Lee Strand Kerry Badminton Men's and Ladies leagues are in full sing with a packed fixture list across the county. The action has seen players getting involved from Division 1 all the way to those new to the sport. Well done to everyone who has played so far and a huge thanks to our club competition secretaries who are busy organising dates and times for fixtures.

Results

Div 5 Men
Ballyheigue 4 Killarney 2
Listowel 4 Moyvane 2
Kingdom 6 Ballyheigue 0

Div 5 Ladies
Annascaul 6 Killarney 0
Listowel 6 Brosna 0

Div 4 Mens
Tralee 5 Listowel 1
Moyvane 4 Kingdom 2
Killarney 6 Listowel 0

Div 3 Men's
Moyvane 3(8) Listowel 3(7)
Killarney 5 Listowel 1

Div 3 Ladies
Moyvane 4 Listowel 2

Fixtures Week End December 8th

Mens League Fixtures

Div 5
Dec 4th
Annascaul V Ballyheigue B
Dec 5th
Listowel V Ballyheigue B
Dec 6th
Castleisland V Moyvane

Div 4
Dec 5th
Ballybunion V Ballyheigue
Dec 8th
Killarney V Annascaul

Div 3
Dec 5th
Moyvane V Killarney
Dec 6th
Castleisland V Listowel

Ladies League Fixtures

Div 4
Dec 6th
Castleisland V Moyvane
Killarney V Ballyheigue

For enquires on finding out about your local badminton club please email [email protected] or check out the Kerry Badminton Facebook page.

