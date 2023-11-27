Advertisement
Sport

Kerry badminton news

Nov 27, 2023 08:41 By radiokerrysport
Kerry badminton news
Share this article

Results of the Lee Strand Sponsored Mixed Tournaments held in the Tralee Sports Complex yesterday, Sunday November 26th

DIV 5
WINNERS: Michelle Woods (Moyvane) & Driss Lecointe (Killarney)
R. UP: Jolanta Lagan (Moyvane) & Colin O’Sullivan (Tralee)

DIV 4
WINNERS: Susan O’Connell (Annascaul) & Antonii Paiuk (Killarney)
R. UP: Olena Paiuk (Killarney) & Tom Bradley (Kingdom)

Advertisement

DIV 3 WATERSTONE CUP
WINNERS: Carmel Hudson (Moyvane) & Rahad Rahman (Killarney)
R. UP: Suzanne Sheehy (Tralee) & Kieran Crehan (Killarney)

DIV 1&2 DRUMMOND CUP
WINNERS: Jennifer Nash (Killarney) & Ivan Rusov (Listowel)
R. UP: Miriam Rohan (Kingdom) & Ushas Raju (Tralee)

Last week saw the beginning of the Lee Strand Ladies and Men's doubles leagues. There has been a huge response in terms of entries throughout the county with a record number of clubs entering.

Advertisement

Lee Strand Ladies Doubles League Division 3
Tralee 4
Listowel 2

Lee Strand Ladies Doubles League Division 4
Killarney 5
Listowel 1

Lee Strand Mens Doubles League Division 3
Killarney 6
Tralee 0

Advertisement

Lee Strand Mens Doubles League Division 4
Moyvane 5
Ballybunion 1

Lee Strand Mens Doubles League Division 4
Killarney 6
Listowel 0

Lee Strand Mens Doubles League Division 4
Ballyheigue 5
Kingdom 1

Advertisement

Next weekend sees the Lee Strand Sponsored Kerry Masters taking centre stage. Action begins at 10am in the Presentation Hall in Killarney with all divisions going to battle.

Entries need to be with club secretaries no later than Wednesday November 29th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Senior women begin preparations today for final two matches in Nations League
Garnacho overhead kick helps United to comfortable victory over Everton
Advertisement

Recommended

KDL fixtures revealed
Basketball Ireland weekend review
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Senior women begin preparations today for final two matches in Nations League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus