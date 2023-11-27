Kerry badminton news

Results of the Lee Strand Sponsored Mixed Tournaments held in the Tralee Sports Complex yesterday, Sunday November 26th

DIV 5

WINNERS: Michelle Woods (Moyvane) & Driss Lecointe (Killarney)

R. UP: Jolanta Lagan (Moyvane) & Colin O’Sullivan (Tralee)

DIV 4

WINNERS: Susan O’Connell (Annascaul) & Antonii Paiuk (Killarney)

R. UP: Olena Paiuk (Killarney) & Tom Bradley (Kingdom)

Advertisement

DIV 3 WATERSTONE CUP

WINNERS: Carmel Hudson (Moyvane) & Rahad Rahman (Killarney)

R. UP: Suzanne Sheehy (Tralee) & Kieran Crehan (Killarney)

DIV 1&2 DRUMMOND CUP

WINNERS: Jennifer Nash (Killarney) & Ivan Rusov (Listowel)

R. UP: Miriam Rohan (Kingdom) & Ushas Raju (Tralee)

Last week saw the beginning of the Lee Strand Ladies and Men's doubles leagues. There has been a huge response in terms of entries throughout the county with a record number of clubs entering.

Advertisement

Lee Strand Ladies Doubles League Division 3

Tralee 4

Listowel 2

Lee Strand Ladies Doubles League Division 4

Killarney 5

Listowel 1

Lee Strand Mens Doubles League Division 3

Killarney 6

Tralee 0

Advertisement

Lee Strand Mens Doubles League Division 4

Moyvane 5

Ballybunion 1

Lee Strand Mens Doubles League Division 4

Killarney 6

Listowel 0

Lee Strand Mens Doubles League Division 4

Ballyheigue 5

Kingdom 1

Advertisement

Next weekend sees the Lee Strand Sponsored Kerry Masters taking centre stage. Action begins at 10am in the Presentation Hall in Killarney with all divisions going to battle.

Entries need to be with club secretaries no later than Wednesday November 29th.