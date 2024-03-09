Kerry Airport Basketball Results & Fixtures

Friday Results
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1:
St Josephs 69 - 81 Rathmore Ravens ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Colmans Flames 32 - 26 Gneeveguilla ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1:
St Josephs 25 - 57 St Marys ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels A 0 - 20 TK Bobcats 1 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2 NEW:
Ballybunion Wildcats 25 - 22 TK Cougars ;
St Colmans Sparks 26 - 10 St Brendans ;
Saturday Fixtures
Kerry Airport Men Div2:
St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 19:10, ;
Kerry Airport Ladies Div3 PoolA:
Cahersiveen v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 12:00, ;
Gneeveguilla v TK Bobcats, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2:
TK Cougars v TK Vixens, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Gym Killarney, 11:00, ;
St Marys B v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:05, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Tralee Magic v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Mounthawk, 11:30, ;
TK Bobcats v St Colmans Flames, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: John Mitchells GAA Hall, 19:10, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Division 3 Crossover B:
St Bridgets v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2:
Cobras v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U13 Girls:
Cobras v Kenmare Kestrels B, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 12:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1 NEW:
Rathmore Ravens v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 14:00, ;
St Josephs v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 18:15, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 NEW:
Rathmore Ravens v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 NEW:
Cahersiveen v TK Bobcats, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:00, ;
St Josephs v TK Chorca Dhuibhne, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 17:15, ;