Kenny says it's time to move on

Mar 18, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kenny says it's time to move on
Laura Kenny says it's time to move on to the "next chapter" after announcing her retirement from cycling.

She finishes her career as Britain's most successful female Olympian, with five gold medals.

