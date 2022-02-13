Advertisement
Kennedy wins Punchestown feature

Feb 13, 2022 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Kennedy wins Punchestown feature
The Gordon Elliott trained 'Death Duty' won the feature - the Hollywoodbets Grand National Trial Handicap Steeplechase.

The 11-year-old was guided to victory by Jack Kennedy after going off at a starting price of 6-to-1.

