Kelliher signs for Kerry

Killarney man Ryan Kelliher has signed for Kerry FC ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign.

Kelliher, who is 21 years of age and plays as a striker, makes the move from local side Killarney Celtic. In their recent run of form in the Kerry District League, Ryan has been an integral cog in the machine for the Killarney side. Ryan played a starring role for the club underage and made some strong appearances for his school, St Brendan's College.

But Kelliher is no stranger to the Kerry FC jersey, having lined out in the past for Kerry at under 19 level in the EA Sports League of Ireland. In his time with Kerry, he was one of the top scorers in League of Ireland during his time at Kerry FC.

Ryan, along with Nathan Gleeson & Cian Brosnan, are under scholarship with the MTU Kerry campus.

Speaking on his signing, Kelliher said “I’m really excited for the challenge, I played League of Ireland at under 19 level before with Kerry FC but now it's time to challenge myself at senior level and I'm really looking forward to it"

First Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “Ryan is a player who came into the League of Ireland underage structures later in his development but has always done really well at club level with Killarney Celtic FC. Ryan has a great attitude and he finished as one of the top scorers in the country 2 years ago when he was part of the Kerry LOI Under 19 group. I'm looking forward to seeing Ryan step up to this challenge and score goals at this level - which he is well capable of doing.”