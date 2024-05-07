KDL results and fixtures

Charleville Cheese Division One
Windmill United 0 v 3 Tralee Dynamos B
Charleville Cheese Premier A
Killorglin A 3 v 0 Classic FC
The Greyhound Bar Cup
Quarter Final
Killarney Celtic 4 v 0 Listowel Celtic
Killarney Athletic 4 v 2 Castleisland AFC
Charleville Cheese Division Two
Killorglin B 4 v 1 Ferry Rangers
SSE Airtricity LOI First Division Men’s 2024
Kerry FC 0 v 1 Cork City
Charleville Cheese Youths Division One League Final
Listowel Celtic 1 v 3 Castleisland AFC
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Semi Final
Killarney Athletic B 1 v 0 Kingdom Corinthians
Charleville Cheese Premier U17 Boys
Tralee Dynamos 5 v 2 St. Brendans Park
EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY WU17s
Kerry FC 2 v 2 Wexford
EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY MU15s
Cork City 1 v 3 Kerry FC
Charleville Cheese Youths Division One Shield
Semi Finals
Killarney Celtic 3 v 2 Iveragh
Charleville Cheese Premier B League Final
Ballyheigue FC 0 v 0 St. Brendan’s Park FC
Charleville Cheese Division One Plate Final U17 Boys
Listowel Celtic 5 v 2 Inter Kenmare B
EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY MU17s
Kerry FC 2 v 1 CK United
EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY U14s
Kerry FC 1 v 3 Cork City
Listowel Celtic 1 v 6 Killarney Athletic
Mastergeeha 0 v 5 Killarney Celtic
SSE Airtricity LOI First Division Men’s 2024
Longford Town 2 v 1 Kerry FC
EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU20s
Kerry FC 5 v 1 CK United
Charleville Cheese Division Two
Ballymac Celtic 0 v 2 Iveragh A
Charleville Cheese Division Four
Mastergeeha B 1 v 3 Iveragh B
Hannebery’s Sports Reserve Cup
Lenamore A 6 v 2 Ballyhar Dynamos
QPR 2 v 0 Killorglin B
Charleville Cheese KDL Fixtures Weeks 12th May & 19th May
Tuesday 7th May 2024
Charleville Cheese Premier MU17
7pm Tralee Dynamos v Killorglin AFC
T. Sullivan
Venue Mounthawk Park
Charleville Cheese Division Two
7-15 Ferry Rangers v Asdee Rovers
J. Ross
Venue Ferry Park
Charleville Cheese Youth Shield
Semifinal
7oc Killarney Athletic v Mastergeeha
M.Kennedy
Venue Woodlawn
Wednesday 8th May 2024
Charleville Cheese Division One U17 Boys Final
7-30 LB Rovers v MEK Galaxy
Denis O’Rourke – M. Kennedy – K. Cunningham
Venue Mounthawk Park
Charleville Cheese Premier A
7-45 Killarney Celtic v Tralee Dynamos
Venue Celtic Park
7-45 Castleisland A v Killorglin A
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro
Thursday 9th May 2024
Charleville Cheese Division Two
7-30 Asdee v Iveragh
Venue TBC
7-15 Lenamore v Ballymac Celtic
Venue Lenamore
Fixtures:
Friday 10th May 2024
SSE Airtricity LOI First Division Men’s 2024
7-45 Kerry FC v UCD AFC
Venue Mounthawk Park
Charleville Cheese Division One
7-30 Castleisland B v Fenit Samphires
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro
Charleville Cheese Division Two
7-45 Killorglin B v Classic B
Venue Dragons Den
Saturday 11th May 2024
Charleville Cheese Premier B League Final Replay
7-30 Ballyheigue FC v St. Brendans Park FC
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup Final
7pm Ratoo Rovers v Mainebank FC
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO
Charleville Cheese Division Two
7-20 Ferry Rangers v Ballymac Celtic
Venue Ferry Park
EA Sports LOI Underage Academy WU17s
2oc Bray v Kerry FC
Venue TBC
EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU15s
2oc Kerry FC v CK United
Venue Mounthawk Park
EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU20s
2oc Cobh Ramblers v Kerry FC
Venue TBC
Sunday 12th May 2024
Greyhound Bar Cup Semi Finals
2oc Tralee Dynamos v Mastergeeha FC
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO
4-30 Killarney Celtic v Killorglin A
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO
Charleville Cheese Division Two
2oc Killorglin B v Asdee Rovers.
Venue Dragons Den
2oc Killarney Athletic B v Lenamore A
Venue Woodlawn
4-45 Classic FC v Iveragh United
Venue Mounthawk Park
EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU17s
2oc Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU14s
2oc Cobh Ramblers v Kerry FC
Venue TBC
Charleville Cheese Division Four
11oc Elton Wanderers v Iveragh B
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
5oc Kilmoyley FC v Ardfert B
Venue Mounthawk Park
3oc Castlegregory Celtic B v Mastergeeha B
Venue Pat Goggin Memorial Park
Wednesday 15th May 2024
7-15 Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland A
Venue Cahermoneen
7-30 Killorglin A v Killarney Celtic
Venue Dragons Den
Charleville Cheese Division Two
7-30 Classic FC v Ballymac Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park
Friday 17th May 2024
Charleville Cheese Division One League Final
7-45 Mainebank FC v Strand Road FC
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final
7-15 Iveragh United v Killarney Athletic B
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO
Saturday 18th May 2024
EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU20s
2oc Kerry FC v Wexford
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU15s
2oc Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO
Charleville Cheese Premier Youths League Final
7-30 St.Brendans Park FC v Inter Kenmare
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
Charleville Cheese Premier Youths Shield Final
6oc Killarney Athletic / Mastergeeha v Killarney Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO
Charleville Cheese Premier WU17 League Final
5-30 LB Rovers v Killarney Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
Sunday 19th May 2024
The Greyhound Bar Cup Final
3oc Mastergeeha / Dynamos
V
Killarney Celtic / Killorglin
Venue Mounthawk Park
Hannebery’s Sports Reserve Cup Semi Finals
11-30 St.Brendans Park v QPR
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO
11-30 Ballyheigue FC v Lenamore Rovers
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO
Charleville Cheese Premier A
12-30 Mastergeeha A v Classic FC
Venue Kilbrean Park
12-30 Listowel Celtic v Killorglin AFC
Venue Pat Kennedy Park
12-30 Castleisland A v Camp United
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro
Charleville Cheese Division One
4oc Fenit Samphires v Tralee Dynamos B
Venue Samphire Park
Charleville Cheese Division Four
4-30 Tralee Bay Wanderers v Ardfert B
Venue Mounthawk Park
5oc Mastergeeha B v Kilmoyley FC
Venue Kilbrean Park
Monday 20th May 2024
7-45 Classic FC v Iveragh United
Venue Mounthawk Park
Tuesday 21st May 2024
Charleville Cheese Division Two
7-30 Asdee Rovers v Killarney Athletic B
Venue Asdee
Wednesday 22nd May 2024
Charleville Cheese Premier A
7-30 Killarney Athletic v Classic FC
Venue Woodlawn
7-45 Castleisland A v Killarney Celtic
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro
Saturday 25th May 2024
MU17 Premier League Final
Div 4 League Final
Hannebery’s Sports Reserve Cup Final
Bon Secure Hospital BLUE ASTRO
Sunday 26th May 2024
Premier A League Final
Div 2 League Final