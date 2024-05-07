Advertisement
Sport

KDL results and fixtures

May 7, 2024 12:42 By radiokerrysport
Charleville Cheese Division One
Windmill United 0 v 3 Tralee Dynamos B

Charleville Cheese Premier A
Killorglin A 3 v 0 Classic FC

The Greyhound Bar Cup
Quarter Final
Killarney Celtic 4 v 0 Listowel Celtic

Charleville Cheese Premier A
Killarney Athletic 4 v 2 Castleisland AFC

Charleville Cheese Division Two
Killorglin B 4 v 1 Ferry Rangers

SSE Airtricity LOI First Division Men’s 2024
Kerry FC 0 v 1 Cork City

Charleville Cheese Youths Division One League Final
Listowel Celtic 1 v 3 Castleisland AFC

Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Semi Final
Killarney Athletic B 1 v 0 Kingdom Corinthians

Charleville Cheese Premier U17 Boys
Tralee Dynamos 5 v 2 St. Brendans Park

EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY WU17s
Kerry FC 2 v 2 Wexford

EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY MU15s
Cork City 1 v 3 Kerry FC

Charleville Cheese Youths Division One Shield
Semi Finals
Killarney Celtic 3 v 2 Iveragh
Charleville Cheese Premier B League Final
Ballyheigue FC 0 v 0 St. Brendan’s Park FC

Charleville Cheese Division One Plate Final U17 Boys
Listowel Celtic 5 v 2 Inter Kenmare B

EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY MU17s
Kerry FC 2 v 1 CK United

EA SPORTS LOI UNDERAGE ACADEMY U14s
Kerry FC 1 v 3 Cork City

Charleville Cheese Premier A
Listowel Celtic 1 v 6 Killarney Athletic
Mastergeeha 0 v 5 Killarney Celtic

SSE Airtricity LOI First Division Men’s 2024
Longford Town 2 v 1 Kerry FC

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU20s
Kerry FC 5 v 1 CK United

Charleville Cheese Division Two
Ballymac Celtic 0 v 2 Iveragh A

Charleville Cheese Division Four
Mastergeeha B 1 v 3 Iveragh B

Hannebery’s Sports Reserve Cup
Lenamore A 6 v 2 Ballyhar Dynamos
QPR 2 v 0 Killorglin B

Charleville Cheese KDL Fixtures Weeks 12th May & 19th May

Tuesday 7th May 2024

Charleville Cheese Premier MU17

7pm Tralee Dynamos v Killorglin AFC
T. Sullivan
Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Division Two

7-15 Ferry Rangers v Asdee Rovers
J. Ross
Venue Ferry Park

Charleville Cheese Youth Shield
Semifinal

7oc Killarney Athletic v Mastergeeha
M.Kennedy
Venue Woodlawn

Wednesday 8th May 2024

Charleville Cheese Division One U17 Boys Final

7-30 LB Rovers v MEK Galaxy
Denis O’Rourke – M. Kennedy – K. Cunningham
Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Premier A

7-45 Killarney Celtic v Tralee Dynamos
Venue Celtic Park

7-45 Castleisland A v Killorglin A
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro

Thursday 9th May 2024

Charleville Cheese Division Two

7-30 Asdee v Iveragh
Venue TBC

7-15 Lenamore v Ballymac Celtic
Venue Lenamore

Fixtures:

Friday 10th May 2024

SSE Airtricity LOI First Division Men’s 2024

7-45 Kerry FC v UCD AFC
Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Division One

7-30 Castleisland B v Fenit Samphires
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro

Charleville Cheese Division Two

7-45 Killorglin B v Classic B
Venue Dragons Den

Saturday 11th May 2024

Charleville Cheese Premier B League Final Replay

7-30 Ballyheigue FC v St. Brendans Park FC
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup Final

7pm Ratoo Rovers v Mainebank FC
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO

Charleville Cheese Division Two

7-20 Ferry Rangers v Ballymac Celtic
Venue Ferry Park

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy WU17s

2oc Bray v Kerry FC
Venue TBC

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU15s

2oc Kerry FC v CK United
Venue Mounthawk Park

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU20s

2oc Cobh Ramblers v Kerry FC
Venue TBC

Sunday 12th May 2024

Greyhound Bar Cup Semi Finals

2oc Tralee Dynamos v Mastergeeha FC
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO

4-30 Killarney Celtic v Killorglin A
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO

Charleville Cheese Division Two

2oc Killorglin B v Asdee Rovers.
Venue Dragons Den

2oc Killarney Athletic B v Lenamore A
Venue Woodlawn

4-45 Classic FC v Iveragh United
Venue Mounthawk Park

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU17s

2oc Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU14s

2oc Cobh Ramblers v Kerry FC
Venue TBC

Charleville Cheese Division Four

11oc Elton Wanderers v Iveragh B
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

5oc Kilmoyley FC v Ardfert B
Venue Mounthawk Park

3oc Castlegregory Celtic B v Mastergeeha B
Venue Pat Goggin Memorial Park

Wednesday 15th May 2024

7-15 Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland A
Venue Cahermoneen

7-30 Killorglin A v Killarney Celtic
Venue Dragons Den

Charleville Cheese Division Two

7-30 Classic FC v Ballymac Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park
Friday 17th May 2024

Charleville Cheese Division One League Final

7-45 Mainebank FC v Strand Road FC
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final

7-15 Iveragh United v Killarney Athletic B
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO

Saturday 18th May 2024

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU20s

2oc Kerry FC v Wexford
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy MU15s

2oc Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO

Charleville Cheese Premier Youths League Final

7-30 St.Brendans Park FC v Inter Kenmare
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

Charleville Cheese Premier Youths Shield Final

6oc Killarney Athletic / Mastergeeha v Killarney Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO

Charleville Cheese Premier WU17 League Final

5-30 LB Rovers v Killarney Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

Sunday 19th May 2024

The Greyhound Bar Cup Final

3oc Mastergeeha / Dynamos
V
Killarney Celtic / Killorglin
Venue Mounthawk Park

Hannebery’s Sports Reserve Cup Semi Finals

11-30 St.Brendans Park v QPR
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO

11-30 Ballyheigue FC v Lenamore Rovers
Venue Mounthawk Park RED ASTRO

Charleville Cheese Premier A

12-30 Mastergeeha A v Classic FC
Venue Kilbrean Park

12-30 Listowel Celtic v Killorglin AFC
Venue Pat Kennedy Park

12-30 Castleisland A v Camp United
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro

Charleville Cheese Division One

4oc Fenit Samphires v Tralee Dynamos B
Venue Samphire Park

Charleville Cheese Division Four

4-30 Tralee Bay Wanderers v Ardfert B
Venue Mounthawk Park

5oc Mastergeeha B v Kilmoyley FC
Venue Kilbrean Park

Monday 20th May 2024

7-45 Classic FC v Iveragh United
Venue Mounthawk Park

Tuesday 21st May 2024

Charleville Cheese Division Two

7-30 Asdee Rovers v Killarney Athletic B
Venue Asdee

Wednesday 22nd May 2024

Charleville Cheese Premier A

7-30 Killarney Athletic v Classic FC
Venue Woodlawn

7-45 Castleisland A v Killarney Celtic
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro

Saturday 25th May 2024

MU17 Premier League Final

Div 4 League Final

Hannebery’s Sports Reserve Cup Final

Bon Secure Hospital BLUE ASTRO

Sunday 26th May 2024

Premier A League Final

Div 2 League Final

