KABB finals review

Mar 18, 2024 15:43 By radiokerrysport
KABB finals at the Castleisland Community Centre

Kerry Airport U-12 Girls Div 3 Plate – 34 Cahersiveen v TK Chorca Dhuibhne 18 Murt Murphy reports

Kerry Airport U-12 Boys Div 3 Plate- 39 Rathmore Ravens v St Josephs 23 Murt Murphy reports

Kerry Airport U-12 Girls Div 2 Plate- 20 St Pauls v St Josephs 12 Murt Murphy reports

Kerry Airport U-12 Boys Div 2 Plate- 42 St Annes v TK Bobcats 43 Murt Murphy reports

3-00- Kerry Airport U -12 Girls Div 1 Plate –St Marys v St Bridget’s

4-30- Kerry Airport U-12 Boys Div 1 Plate –St Brendans v St Marys

6.00- Kerry Airport U-18 Girls Div 1 Cup Final- TK Bobcats v Tralee Magic

