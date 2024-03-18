KABB finals review

KABB finals at the Castleisland Community Centre
Kerry Airport U-12 Girls Div 3 Plate – 34 Cahersiveen v TK Chorca Dhuibhne 18 Murt Murphy reports
Kerry Airport U-12 Boys Div 3 Plate- 39 Rathmore Ravens v St Josephs 23 Murt Murphy reports
Kerry Airport U-12 Girls Div 2 Plate- 20 St Pauls v St Josephs 12 Murt Murphy reports
Kerry Airport U-12 Boys Div 2 Plate- 42 St Annes v TK Bobcats 43 Murt Murphy reports
3-00- Kerry Airport U -12 Girls Div 1 Plate –St Marys v St Bridget’s
4-30- Kerry Airport U-12 Boys Div 1 Plate –St Brendans v St Marys
6.00- Kerry Airport U-18 Girls Div 1 Cup Final- TK Bobcats v Tralee Magic