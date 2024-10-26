Junior Premier honours for Firies

Firies are the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club football champions.

In the final at Austin Stack Park they defeated Ardfert 0-16 to 1-11 after extra time.

Ardfert held the advantage after 11 minutes; ahead by 3 points to 2.

In wet conditions the next score did not arrive until 10 minutes later, Firies levelling. However, they were only on parity for 4 minutes as an Earnan Ferris goal put Ardfert in front again. That made it 1-3 to 0-3 and there was no further scoring during the period.

Ardfert were 5 to the good after 40 minutes at 1-6 to 0-4 following 2 points from Nathan O'Driscoll and another from Odhran Ferris. Firies put over the next two points to put just a goal between the sides with 13 minutes to go; 1-6 to 0-6. The gap was 2 come the 50 minute mark. 2 minutes later Michael Daly was next to point for Firies, meaning there was the minimum between the teams. James Horgan then kicked the equaliser. In the 57th minute Nathan O'Driscoll, with the goal at his mercy, pointed to nudge Ardfert in front at 1-7 to 0-9. Niall Donohue nabbed an injury time equaliser for Firies. There was more drama to come however as a monster point from Colin Walsh, who had called for a mark, saw Ardfert go in front in the 3rd added on minute. Then, Niall Donohue drew Firies level at 1-8 to 11 points in the 65th minute.

Firies dominated the first period of extra-time, reeling off 3 unanswered points; courtesy of Darragh O Donohue, Cian Doe and Michael Daly. They did however have Diarmuid O Mahony red carded.

Midway through the second half Firies were leading by 16 points to 1-10. The gap was 2 with 3 to go thanks to a Nathan O'Driscoll point but Firies it was who emerged victorious.