JP McManus To Donate €1Million To Every County GAA Board

JP McManus is to donate €1 million to each county GAA board.

McManus previously donated €100,000 to all 32 counties soon after Limerick ended a 45-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2018.

Advertisement

Each county board must divide the 1million donation equally between clubs in the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Associations.

Advertisement

McManus (72) has sponsored Limerick since 2005 and in 2022 total sponsorship of county teams including his family's support was recorded at €760,421. McManus' brother Gerry is a long-time patron of Limerick GAA's academy.