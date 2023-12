Jack Kennedy helped Gordon Elliott to break the Willie Mullins stranglehold on the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The Dingle jockey was onboard the County Meath trainer's 2nd favourite Found A Fifty to get the better of My Mate Mozzie and Sharjah with pre race favourite Facile Vega finishing fourth.

Mullins had won 6 out of the last 8 runnings of the race before today's renewal.

Advertisement

The first leg of Kennedy's double was with the 15/8 shot King of Kingsfield to win the 12.35.