Advertisement
Sport

Irish Team Just One Win Away From Paris

Jan 17, 2024 11:07 By radiokerrysport
Irish Team Just One Win Away From Paris
Share this article

The Irish women's Hockey team are one win away from clinching a spot at the Olympic Games in Paris.

They beat South Korea 3-1 yesterday and face Spain tomorrow.

The men's team play Japan later today.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

2 Matches Called Off In Corn Uí Mhuirí Quarter Finals
Advertisement
Wednesday Local Basketball Results and Fixtures
Irish Squad and Captain Set To Be Announced Today
Advertisement

Recommended

2 Matches Called Off In Corn Uí Mhuirí Quarter Finals
Wednesday Local Basketball Results and Fixtures
Irish Squad and Captain Set To Be Announced Today
Hammers Out As FA Cup 4th Round Takes Shape
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus