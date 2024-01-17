Irish Team Just One Win Away From Paris

The Irish women's Hockey team are one win away from clinching a spot at the Olympic Games in Paris.
They beat South Korea 3-1 yesterday and face Spain tomorrow.
The men's team play Japan later today.
