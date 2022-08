Danielle Hill has finished 22nd overall in the women's 50-metre freestyle at the European Aquatic Championships in Rome.

Hill was also 22nd in the 100-metre backstroke and is second reserve for this evening's semi-final.

In the men's 50-metre breaststroke, Darragh Greene was 23rd overall with Eoin Corby in 26th.

Later today, Mona McSharry goes in the final of the 200-metre breaststroke shortly after 5pm.