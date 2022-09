The Irish St Leger is the big race on day two of the Irish Champions Weekend meeting at the Curragh.

Joseph O'Brien and Ger Lyons will do battle as they're represented by Raise You and Kyprios respectively in this afternoon's Classic.

That one goes to post at ten past 4.

Advertisement

It's one of four Group One races on the day, the first of the eight race card gets underway at a quarter past one.

The going in The Curragh is Yielding (Yielding to Soft in places).