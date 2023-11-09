Advertisement
Sport

Irish representative at Nedbank Challenge today

Nov 9, 2023 10:28 By radiokerrysport
Irish representative at Nedbank Challenge today
Tom McKibbin is the Irish representative at the Nedbank Challenge.

The Ulster native has just birdied his opening hole.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow compete at the Pelican Championship on the LPGA Tour.

