Irish pair presented UCI Para-cycling World Cup Overall Winners Trophies

After three rounds featuring both road races and time trials, the pair took five gold medals from a possible six - with a bronze medal being their only step off the top of the podium in a stellar spring campaign.

Those in attendance at the conference included Thomas Byrne TD, Minister for Sport, Una May, Sport Ireland CEO, Stephen McNamara, Paralympics Ireland CEO, Vincent Guerend, French Ambassador to Ireland, and Neasa Russell, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for the 2024 Paralympics. Several members of the national Para-cycling were also in attendance as well as National Para-cycling Coach Jamie Blanchfield and Cycling Ireland High Performance Director Iain Dyer.

The women's tandem duo were presented with the trophies at Paralympics Ireland's 'Perform At Paris' Conference as excitement builds with less than one year to go until the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The trophies were not presented to riders at the final round of the UCI World Cup and were recently delivered to winning nations.

The duo backed up that success with a double gold medal winning UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in August as they cemented their status as the top women's tandem riders in the world ahead of the 2024 Paralympics.

Katie-George Dunlevy said:

"I was delighted to receive the World Cup winners trophy with Linda at the weekend. This year was an amazing year, winning a Bronze World medal on the track with Eve (McCrystal) and becoming double World Champion on the road with Linda, and it was an important year as part of the preparation for Paris. I’m lucky to have an amazing support team behind me and would like to thank everyone who is part of that. Now all eyes are on next year, there is a lot of work to do but I’m excited for the year ahead and determined as ever to aim high and give my all."

Linda Kelly said:

“We received our UCI World Cup winners trophies at the Aviva last Saturday, which was a really nice way for us to celebrate that achievement! Katie and I have worked hard throughout the year. A year for both us to remember becoming double World Champions in the Time Trial and Road Race in Glasgow. I’d also like to give a special thanks to our coach Jamie Blanchfield, support staff, mechanics, physios and the entire team for their support. It was a great year for us and I'm really enjoying every moment of this. We’re both committed, determined and working hard again towards next year.”