Irish gymnast qualifies for All Around finals at World Championships

Oct 19, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Emma Slevin has become the first Irish gymnast to qualify for the All Around finals of the World Championships in Japan.

The Galway teenager finished 21st with the top 24 progressing to Thursday's final.

