Irish-born kicker James McCourt has joined the Jacksonville Jaguars after his services were waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dubliner played soccer and rugby in school in Ranelagh before moving to Florida aged 8.

McCourt made eight field goals of at least 50 yards during his collegiate career at Illinois.

Jaguars' head coach Doug Pederson said it's a "good opportunity" for the rookie.