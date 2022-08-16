Advertisement
Irish athlete into Euro semis

Aug 16, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Israel Olatunde won his heat in a time of 10 point one nine seconds and is in the semi finals of the 100 metres at the European Athletics Championships in Munich this evening.

Brendan Boyce is in the top 20 in the early stages of the 35 kilometre walk.

Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy are involved in semi final action in the 1500 metres.

Chris O'Donnell competes in a 400 metres heat, and Rhasidat Adeleke is also in the heats of the 400 metres.

Darragh McElhinney and Brian Fay are in the final of the men's 5000-metres.

