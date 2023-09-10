Advertisement
Ireland's Qualification Hopes Rest On Win Over Dutch

Sep 10, 2023 12:46 By radiokerrysport
Ireland's Qualification Hopes Rest On Win Over Dutch
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is aiming for his best victory yet as he prepares for this evening's crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Netherlands.

Defeat in Dublin for the hosts will effectively end their hopes of progressing from Group B, where they have just 3 points from 4 matches.

The Republic claimed a famous victory over the same opposition in a World Cup qualifier in 2001.

But Kenny says he doesn't have such an established side right now.

Fellow Group B sides Greece and Gibraltar meet at the same time.

Before that, Northern Ireland are in action as they travel to Kazakhstan at 2pm.

