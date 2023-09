Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says Saturday’s World Cup meeting with South Africa is not a ‘must-win’.

He’s replaced Conor Murray with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half in the only alteration to his starting fifteen.

Fit again Dan Sheehan is named among the replacements in place of Rob Herring, while Jack Crowley is cover for Jonathan Sexton off the bench.

And there will be a 50th cap for centre, Bundee Aki.