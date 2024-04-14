Ireland win against Wales

Ireland have picked up their first win in the Women's Six Nations.

They lead from start to finish to smash Wales by 36 points to 5 in Cork.

Aoife Weafer, Eve Higgins, Katie Corrigan, Beibhin Parsons and Neve Jones have all crossed over for tries.

England continued their perfect start to the defence of their title with a 46-nil hammering of Scotland.

It's their third bonus point victory from as many matches.

The game was played in front of a record crowd for a Scottish women's match.