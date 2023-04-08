Ireland U18's lose to France, defeat Italy in Women's Six Nations Festival

Ireland, including Kerry's Lily Morris, beat Italy 10 nil in the Women's U18 Six Nations festival.
They had earlier lost 24-15 to France.
Ireland play again on Tuesday, against Scotland and England.
Advertisement
Ireland, including Kerry's Lily Morris, beat Italy 10 nil in the Women's U18 Six Nations festival.
They had earlier lost 24-15 to France.
Ireland play again on Tuesday, against Scotland and England.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus