Advertisement
Sport

Ireland U18's lose to France, defeat Italy in Women's Six Nations Festival

Apr 8, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrysport
Ireland U18's lose to France, defeat Italy in Women's Six Nations Festival Ireland U18's lose to France, defeat Italy in Women's Six Nations Festival
Share this article

Ireland, including Kerry's Lily Morris, beat Italy 10 nil in the Women's U18 Six Nations festival.

They had earlier lost 24-15 to France.

Ireland play again on Tuesday, against Scotland and England.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus