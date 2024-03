The Republic of Ireland women's team will play two of their Euro 2025 qualifiers at the Aviva Stadium.

England will visit the Dublin venue on April 9th - four days after Ireland begin their campaign away to France.

Eileen Gleeson's team will then host Sweden at the Aviva on the 31st of May, before going away to the same opposition on June 4th.

Ireland are away to England on July 12th, and will play France at home on July 16th with a venue for that fixture yet to be confirmed.