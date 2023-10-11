Ireland team to face New Zealand announced

The Ireland team to face New Zealand in the Quarter final of this years Rugby World Cup in France has been announced.

Ireland have been handed an extra boost as Mack Hansen has been picked to start against the All Blacks.

James Ryan, however, has not been included in the matchday 23 which means the team is unchanged from the one that faced Scotland on Saturday.

Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls who have both had hamstring issues, remain on the sidelines.

The team in full:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) (Captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)

17. David Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)

19. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

21. Conor Murray Munster/Garryowen)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

23. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas)