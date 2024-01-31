Advertisement
Sport

Ireland Team For Six Nations Opener To Be Named Today

Jan 31, 2024
Ireland Team For Six Nations Opener To Be Named Today
Ireland boss Andy Farrell will name his team to face France in Friday's Six Nations opener at lunchtime today.

Jack Crowley is set to start at out-half, the Munster man is expected to be named at 10 ahead of Ciaran Frawley and Harry Byrne.

Robbie Henshaw is in line to start in the centre, with Garry Ringrose believed to be nursing a shoulder injury.

Calvin Nash is likely to replace the injured Mack Hansen on the wing.

Former Ireland captain Keith Wood says that Friday's game isn't necessarily make or break for Ireland.

