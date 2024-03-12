Advertisement
Sport

Ireland look to finish one-day series on level terms

Mar 12, 2024 07:37 By radiokerrysport
Ireland look to finish one-day series on level terms
Share this article

After Saturday’s abandoned match, Ireland will look to finish their one-day series with Afghanistan on level terms.

Play is due to get underway in Sharjah at 11.30 this morning, Irish time.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
71 tonnes of fly-tipping collected by council staff and volunteers in Kerry last year
MEPs will vote today on law to eliminate emissions in buildings throughout Europe
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus