Advertisement
Sport

Ireland hoping for better weather against England

Sep 23, 2023 09:35 By radiokerrysport
Ireland hoping for better weather against England
Share this article

After Wednesday’s wash-out at Headingley, Ireland will at least hope for better weather today at Trent Bridge.

They take on England in their second one-day international, with play due to get underway at 11am.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Galway champs after victory over Kerry FC
Advertisement
Harvest Festival concludes today
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Galway champs after victory over Kerry FC
Women’s team to play at Aviva Stadium for very first time today
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Man City host Forest today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus