Twickenham is the next stop for Ireland in their Six Nations campaign this evening.

A win over England will keep alive their Grand Slam ambitions, and if they win with a bonus point they could clinch the Championship tonight.

Ireland Captain Peter O'Mahony believes this current squad is the best he has ever played in.

Kick-off is at a quarter to 5.

Before that, Scotland take on Italy in Rome from a quarter past 2.