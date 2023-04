Ireland bid for their first win in the Women's Six Nations this afternoon.

Greg McWilliams' side are in Parma for a meeting with Italy from 4.45pm.

Before that at quarter-past-two, Wales take on England in Cardiff.

Advertisement

Ireland today play their final match at the Women’s Under-18 Six Nations Festival in England.

Lily Morris of Killarney has featured for the side throughout the week.

They face Wales at 2.15.