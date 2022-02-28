IOC recommends all sports federations ban athletes from Russia and Belarus

FIFA is expected to follow the lead of the International Olympic Committee, and ban Russia from the World Cup.

The IOC has recommended that all international sporting federations ban athletes from Russia and Belarus.

FIFA indicated last night that Russia could play Poland next month, but at a neutral venue and without their official name or flag.

However, they’re reportedly engaged in talks about booting Russia from its competitions.

UEFA will also expel Russia from this summer’s Women’s European Championships, and Spartak Moscow will be removed from the Europa League last-16.

The FAI say that no Republic of Ireland team will play Russia until further notice.