Earlier this year Ultan Dillane won the European Champions Cup final.

He became the first Kerryman to do so thanks as the Ronan O’Gara coached La Rochelle defeated Leinster.

Dillane, a 66th minute sub in the decider, was the first Kerryman to play in the decider since Mick Galwey.

Radio Kerry’s Mark Lynch caught up with Dillane