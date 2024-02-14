Injury Blow For Liverpool Star

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for next week’s Carabao Cup final.

The right-back was substituted at half-time of Saturday’s Premier League win over Burnley after aggravating an existing knee injury.

Alexander-Arnold’s absence could pave the way for a return to the side of Tyrone’s Conor Bradley following the death of his father.

However,

Mo Salah has returned to training.

The Egyptian forward sustained a hamstring injury on AFCON duty last month.

He could play some part in the Premier League game away to Brentford on Saturday.