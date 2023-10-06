Home tie for Kingdom tonight

Kerry are back at home tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom face off against Wexford at 7.45.

Kerry manager Billy Dennehy

Wexford can secure their first ever First Division playoff spot tonight with a win.

Athlone could do the same if they beat Bray, and Treaty United drop points against Finn Harps.

Elsewhere tonight, Cobh Ramblers face Longford Town.

With Shamrock Rovers having a week off, Derry City can close the gap on the SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders to two-points tonight.

The Candystripes go to Drogheda United.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne manager Damien Duff is suspended for their meeting with Dundalk.

He's set to serve a one-match touchline ban after comments about the match officials following last week's loss to Shamrock Rovers.