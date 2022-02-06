Advertisement
Holders Leiciester knocked out of FA Cup

Feb 6, 2022 18:02 By radiokerrynews
Holders Leicester City are out of the FA Cup.

They lost to Nottingham forest 4-1 in their fourth round tie at the City Ground.

Elsewhere 18-year-old Harvey Elliott scored on his return from injury to seal Liverpool's place in the fifth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

They beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Anfield thanks to second-half goals from Diogo Jota, Minamino and Elliott.

And at half-6 Bournemouth welcome National League side Boreham Wood to the Vitality.

Should Boreham Wood win they'd be the only team outside of the Premier League and Championship left in the competition.

