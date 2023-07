Munster will be at home to Bayonne in the opening round on Saturday December 9th, whilst Leinster will begin next season's Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to reigning champions La Rochelle.

The repeat of last year's final takes place on Sunday, December 10th.

Connacht are the first Irish side into action on Friday December 8th, with a home match against Bordeaux.

Advertisement

Ulster are away to Bath on the Saturday.