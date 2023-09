An all flat card at Listowel today begins at 2.05.

The feature race is the Edmond & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes for €37,500.

That’s at 3.50 and over 1 mile 1 furlong.

Three time English champion flat jockey, Kerry's Oisin Murphy, has four rides on the card.

The going at Listowel is Good to yielding-good in places.