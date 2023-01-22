Advertisement
Harrington finishes fourth at Abu Dhabi Championship

Jan 22, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Harrington finishes fourth at Abu Dhabi Championship
Padraig Harrington has finished up his final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

He shot a 5-under-par round of 67 today.

That leaves him in sole possession of fourth place, two shots off the winner France's Victor Perez.

Shane Lowry finishes in a tie for twenty eight finishing with 9-under all round.

Seamus Power finished up on 10-under-par in a tie for twentieth.

Leona Maguire is in a tie for 16th ahead of her final round at the LPGA's Tournament of Champions.

She'll tee-off from 3-under-par just after a-quarter-past-2 in Florida.

Brooke Henderson has a three stroke lead over the chasing pack on 14-under

