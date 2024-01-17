Hammers Out As FA Cup 4th Round Takes Shape

Chiedozie Ogbene fired Luton Town into the fourth round of the FA Cup last night.

The Republic of Ireland winger scored the winner in a 2-1 win away to League One Bolton.

Luton’s reward is a trip to either Everton or Crystal Palace - they replay their third round tie tonight.

Advertisement

Ireland under-19 striker Nathan Fraser scored for Wolves in their 3-2 extra-time win at home to Brentford - it’s West Brom away in round-4 for them.

Newport County set up a first ever meeting with Manchester United by winning 3-1 away to Eastleigh.

West Ham had Said Benhrama sent off as they fell to a 1-nil defeat at Championship club Bristol City.

Advertisement

While Birmingham struck in injury-time to beat Hull 2-1 and set up a fourth round trip to Leicester.

Blackpool face Nottingham Forest tonight, with the winners travelling to Bristol City.

And a trip to Anfield and Liverpool awaits the winner of tonight’s replay involving Bristol Rovers and Norwich.