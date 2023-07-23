Hamilton goes from pole position today

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will go from pole position at today's Grand Prix in Hungary.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start from second for Red Bull with McLaren's Lando Norris third.
Action is due to get underway at 2-o'clock.
