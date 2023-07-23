Advertisement
Sport

Hamilton goes from pole position today

Jul 23, 2023 09:09 By radiokerrysport
F1
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will go from pole position at today's Grand Prix in Hungary.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start from second for Red Bull with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Action is due to get underway at 2-o'clock.

